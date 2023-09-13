Takagi Ramen Offering 1-Year Unlimited Supply To S’poreans Who Run 2.4KM In Under 7 Mins

Takagi Ramen Offers 1-Year Unlimited Supply To Shaun Goh For Running 2.4km Under 7 Mins

Earlier this week, national runner Soh Rui Yong finished first in the 2023 Pocari Sweat Run after clocking 6 minutes and 57 seconds in the 2.4km race.

While Soh might have gotten most of the attention, fellow athlete Shaun Goh similarly clocked a sub-seven-minute timing, finishing the race just two seconds after the seasoned runner.

To congratulate Goh, the local restaurant chain Takagi Ramen is offering the 26-year-old unlimited ramen for a whole year.

Takagi Ramen is also extending a challenge to all Singaporeans — clock a sub-seven-minute timing at any official 2.4km race or IPPT and get a year’s worth of unlimited ramen.

On Tuesday (12 Sep), Takagi Ramen announced that it will be awarding Goh with a year’s worth of unlimited ramen for his stellar results at the 2023 Pocari Sweat Run.

The former Naval Diver finished the race in six minutes and 59 seconds, just two seconds behind Soh, whom the former called the “GOAT” (greatest of all time).

In the announcement, Goh is seen posing next to Soh as they hold a certificate stating that the both of them had run 2.4km in less than seven minutes.

Takagi Ramen then shared that they will be extending the challenge to all Singaporeans, regardless of age and gender.

Participants need only clock a sub-seven-minute time in any 2.4km race to get a year’s supply of unlimited ramen from the restaurant.

NSFs or NSmen who achieve the feat during their IPPT attempts are also eligible. Servicemen only need to send a picture of their IPPT slip to Takagi Ramen.

Takagi Ramen also shared that the challenge will be running — pun intended? — indefinitely.

Only 2 runners to clock sub-7-minute timings during 2023 Pocari Sweat 2.4km Run

Soh and Goh were the only two runners who finished the 2023 Pocari Sweat Run in under seven minutes.

Interestingly, both runners are seemingly well acquainted with each other, having shared the track on previous occasions.

In fact, during the 2023 SEA Games, both participated in the Men’s 10km Finals, in which Soh clinched silver.

Despite reportedly suffering from a viral infection during the competition, Goh successfully finished the race, albeit in last place.

Nonetheless, it was what happened during the race that touched Singaporeans.

Soh was seen giving his compatriot a thumbs-up during the race, presumably to spur him on.

Congratulations to Soh and Goh for their impressive results during the 2023 Pocari Sweat Run.

Featured image courtesy of Takagi Ramen.