Takagi Ramen Offers S$80 Voucher To Teen Who Received Charles & Keith Bag From Her Dad

Takagi Ramen Offers S$80 Voucher To Teen In Charles & Keith Luxury Bag Saga

Having led a modest lifestyle her whole life, a TikTok user @zohtaco, who goes by Zoe, recently shared that her dad bought her first Charles & Keith bag, which she deemed a ‘luxury’.

When netizens mocked her for referring to it as a luxury bag, she shared that her family was not as privileged.

After hearing of the saga, Takagi Ramen said they are offering Zoe an S$80 voucher so she can treat her dad to a hearty meal.

This gesture aligns with their mission to serve resilient people just like her.

Takagi Ramen praises teen for being resilient

In a Facebook post on Monday (9 Jan), Takagi Ramen said they were “angry and disturbed” to hear about Zoe’s story.

In her original video, Zoe revealed her background and how bread from BreadTalk was a luxury too because her family had difficulties getting simple essentials. Hence, the Charles and Keith bag, which cost S$80, was a luxury bag in her eyes.

Takagi Ramen urged her not to let haters get to her. “It’s not how much we have, but how much we enjoy that makes happiness.”

They also highlighted that it was their mission to serve resilient people like her.

To show their appreciation toward Zoe, they offered her an S$80 Takagi Ramen voucher to treat her and her dad to a hearty meal.

Teen thanks those who supported her, posts appreciation video of her dad

Zoe posted about her ‘first luxury bag’ from Charles & Keith on Sunday (8 Jan). In the TikTok video, she was excitedly taking the bag out from its packaging and trying it on.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 4.5 million views. In the comments section, many mocked the fact that she called it a ‘luxury bag’

She later put out a second video to address these comments, explaining that she did not have a lot growing up and even buying essentials like bread was a “luxury”.

I can’t believe I got hate over a bag I was so excited to have.

In another video, Zoe thanked those who supported her and reminded everybody that everyone’s life experiences and financial circumstances are different.

Her latest video was an appreciation video for her dad. It was posted in response to a TikTok user who said she, too, thinks her dad is “pretty cool”.

What started as a simple video about a bag ended up with Zoe touching many hearts with her story and an important reminder to always be kind to others.

We certainly hope Zoe and her dad will get to enjoy a well-deserved treat by Takagi Ramen at the end of it all.

Featured image adapted from @zohtaco on TikTok and Eatbook.