Tampines BTO resident dodges ‘landmine’ of millipedes in lobby, netizens say they were there first

New homeowners meet old residents: Tampines BTO resident says millipedes in lift lobby are a problem

A resident of a newly completed Build-To-Order (BTO) block in Tampines has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of what she described as a “landmine” of centipedes and millipedes in her lift lobby.

The video, posted by user @bello.seri on 23 May, shows several bugs scuttling across the lobby floor. The caption read: “Every new BTO problem ever — tons of mili/centipedes at the lobby.”

“Walking downstairs in the morning is like a landmine,” she added. “[I] always have to look down to avoid them.”

Netizens have mixed responses

The video, which has been viewed more than 21,000 times, sparked discussion in the comments section, which was filled with mixed responses.

A commenter suggested that the bugs came from the imported sand used during construction.

Some netizens sympathised with the resident’s situation and encouraged her to report the matter to the town council. One shared that their town council sent chickens to control the infestation.

Others, however, came to the bugs’ defence, noting that millipedes are generally harmless.

Meanwhile, a number of users pointed out that the insects likely lived in the area long before the flats were built.

Residents of other BTO estates chimed in, claiming that similar bug problems persisted for as long as five years after they moved in.

Millipedes at Tampines BTO noticed immediately: Resident

Speaking to MS News, the resident, who identified herself as Ms Seri, said she has lived at the estate near IKEA Tampines for about three months.

She noticed the bugs immediately upon collecting her keys, she revealed, adding that “early mornings are the worst”, with the millipedes and centipedes spotted “usually around the plants area”.

But she assumed this phenomenon was typical, saying: “I think these centipedes are a common occurrence at every new BTO in Singapore, though.”

Despite the inconvenience, she admitted that she had not reported the issue to the town council, adding:

Too lazy to report to town council, thought it was normal to have them around.

‘Millipedes… aren’t as creepy as they seem’: HDB

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has assured residents not to worry if they see millipedes in their block.

In a Facebook post on 1 April, it said millipedes “aren’t as creepy as they seem”.

They are “just passing through” and typically appear after landscaping works as they come with the soil used to grow greenery, HDB explained.

This is part of the agency’s “biophilic approach” — a design philosophy that seeks to bring residents closer to nature and create cooler, more relaxing living environments.

While their presence may be unsettling to some, HDB emphasised that millipedes are harmless to humans and will not be around for long as they have a short life span.

If they are seen at home, residents can pick them up with a tissue and return them to the soil.

