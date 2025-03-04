Man gets jail for dragging ex-girlfriend into oncoming traffic in Tampines, claims he can’t recall incident

Man drags ex-girlfriend in front of oncoming traffic on busy Tampines road

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 18 days in jail on Monday (3 March) after forcing his ex-girlfriend into oncoming traffic in Tampines and restraining her in the middle of a busy road.

Man sent ex suicidal texts & climbed on HDB window ledge

The accused, Wang Shizhou, was in Singapore on a work permit. On 10 Feb, he had sent alarming texts to his ex-girlfriend claiming to have suicidal feelings.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he also recorded a video of himself sitting on a HDB window ledge and sent the footage to her.

After a police report was filed, officers took him to Changi General Hospital, but he was discharged later that day.

That night, at around 10.55pm, Wang tracked down his ex-girlfriend at Block 285, Tampines, where she was meeting an acquaintance.

Ex-girlfriend restrained in middle of Tampines road

When he found her, Wang shouted at the victim, dragging her to the middle of Tampines Avenue 2 and threatening suicide once again.

In a video recorded by the acquaintance, Wang could be seen lifting the woman over a road divider and forcing her to cross the road.

Once they reached the middle of the busy avenue, he restrained her arms, preventing her from escaping as oncoming vehicles approached.

His ex-girlfriend broke free and kicked him. Wang responded by grabbing her in a headlock and struggling with her on the road.

The police arrived shortly after, having been alerted by the acquaintance.

They found Wang and the victim standing at the road divider and immediately arrested him.

Wang was then sent to the Institute of Mental Health.

He received a charge of causing hurt through a rash act that endangered personal safety.

Man claims no recollection of incident

On 3 March, Wang pleaded guilty to the offence in court. He represented himself.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 44-year-old explained that he drank alcohol that day, leading to “unexpected” behaviour.

He drank more than usual due to relationship stress, saying he was in “very low spirits”.

Wang also claimed he did not remember the incident happening.

Despite claiming no recollection of the incident, Wang acknowledged causing harm and apologised to his ex-girlfriend.

He also told the court that he was fit to return to work and needed to support his elderly parents.

The judge noted that while the victim experienced pain, she did not suffer serious injuries.

As a result, Wang was sentenced to 18 days in jail.

