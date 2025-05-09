Thick black smoke emits from Tampines industrial blaze, damping down efforts to continue into the night

Blaze engulfs Tampines industrial facility, 1 injured

A fire broke out on Friday (9 May) at a three-storey industrial building located at 18 Tampines Street 92, behind SAFRA Tampines, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook it was alerted to the incident at around 12:50pm and arrived on the scene shortly after at 12.55pm.

Firefighters required five water jets, an aerial monitor from a Combined Platform Ladder, and an unmanned firefighting machine to quell the blaze which involved textile items.

During operations, an individual from within the affected building was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for a minor cut on the arm, according to SCDF. The person declined further treatment at hospital.

As of the latest update, there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Thick smoke seen from afar, ash falls on nearby estates

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen from various parts of eastern Singapore, including Simei and Changi. Some residents reported ash drifting into their homes due to the wind direction, Channel NewsAsia reported.

Others in nearby buildings were also affected. According to CNA, those working opposite the affected site were told to evacuate their office building at around 1:20pm.

The building involved in the blaze reportedly houses TC Homeplus, a homeware distribution company.

While the fire is now under control, SCDF warned that the building’s structure is unstable and has cordoned off the site.

This is not the first major blaze in the area. In 2016, a fire at CK Building — also located on Tampines Street 92 — took SCDF more than 16 hours to extinguish.

Public advised to avoid area

Members of the public should avoid the area while operations are underway.

Residents living nearby are urged to close their windows and stay indoors to minimise exposure to smoke and airborne ash.

In its latest update at about 4.38pm, the SCDF reported that the fire has been largely extinguished.

However, it is still working to dampen down “deep seated pockets of fire” within the premises.

Operations are expected to continue into the night.

