2 Pasar Malams Return To Tampines Throughout May & Jun 2022

In the pre-pandemic era, pasar malam was something that Tampines residents frequently looked forward to. However, for the past 2 years, residents have not been able to enjoy their beloved street food.

Throughout May and June, two night markets will be popping up in the estate of Tampines — one in Tampines West and the other next to Tampines MRT Station.

The latter will run all the way till 16 Jun, leaving Easties with plenty of time to get their fill of Ramly burgers and cup corn.

Tampines pasar malams will commence from 7 May

On Tuesday (5 Apr), Facebook page I Love Tampines confirmed the rumours of two pasar malams happening in the neighbourhood.

Source

According to the post, the two night markets will be spread out between May and Jun 2022.

The first bazaar will start on 7 May and is located next to Block 826 Tampines Street 81.

The second and larger pasar malam will kick off 3 weeks later on 28 May — it will take up the huge space beside Tampines MRT station and Tampines 1.

Long-time Easties will be whisked away by nostalgia as these classic affairs are set to return for the first time since the pandemic began.

Getting to Tampines pasar malam

Although the night markets will be situated in the heart of Tampines, residents from across the island can still brave the journey and visit the bazaars at these locations:



Address: Block 826 Tampines Street 81

Duration: 7 to 22 May 2022



Address: 20 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529538

Duration: 28 May to 16 Jun

With the return of these pasar malams, we can finally catch up on all our Ramly burger cravings.

Pasar malam season in full swing

As much as overseas travel perks up our wanderlust aspirations, the return of pasar malams means those of us stuck in Singapore will be able to enjoy some cheap thrills too.

Hopefully, this will not be the last night market we’ll see this year during the bazaar season.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook.