Punggol Pasar Malam Has Ramly Burger & Thai Milk Tea From 17 Apr

Nothing feels more satisfying than sinking your teeth into a Ramly burger as you wander around a pasar malam with your loved ones.

From 17 Apr to 2 May 2022, residents in Punggol, or in fact anyone who simply loves indulging in good ol’ pasar malam food, will be in for a sweet treat.

After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the massive pasar malam at Punggol will be making a comeback in the space outside the MRT station and bus interchange. There, you’ll find your all-time favourite foods including Ramly burger and Thai milk tea.

Here’s what you can expect when you visit the long-awaited night market.

Punggol Pasar Malam has classic street food like Ramly burgers

If you’ve dropped by the bustling pasar malam at Punggol before, chances are that you’ve indulged in a good Ramly burger while strolling down the wide aisles at the fair.

Soon enough, you can relive that moment after the event organiser teased us via their Facebook page about their upcoming pasar malam at Punggol.

From 17 Apr to 2 May, folks can anticipate filling their tummies with the usual pasar malam goodies.

No pasar malam is complete without the all-time favourite Ramly burgers, which you can, fortunately, find there.

Wash the greasy goodness down with some iced Thai milk tea, which will also give you strong Bangkok vibes that could inspire a trip there over your next break.

Though the organiser has yet to reveal the other stalls, they’ve promised that there’ll be many other of the usual classic street foods, so you’ll likely have plenty to choose from.

Old-school snacks you shouldn’t miss

Back in 2020, the pasar malam offered a wide variety of hot and sizzling street foods, ranging from apam balik to takoyaki and the traditional oyster puffs.

Folks were also seen forming long queues to get traditional treats like kueh tutu and more modern ones like fried ice cream rolls.

There was even a fusion of old and new in the form of pisang keju or banana fritters topped with cheese and a variety of other sweet and savoury toppings.

With a wide selection of delicacies, everyone can surely have a fun time sharing and munching on the goodies with their friends and family.

Bumper cars & carousels for the kids

What set the previous event apart from most other markets happening during Ramadan was the outdoor amusement area.

While parents went around looking for food or took a quick rest, kids were able to play carnival games like bumper cars.

The little ones who might prefer safer rides could sit on the mini carousel as they basked in the buzzing pasar malam atmosphere.

Things both adults and children could enjoy were the various old school carnival games that came with adorable stuffed toys as prizes.

While it’s unclear whether these fun elements will be present at the upcoming pasar malam, we’re certainly hopeful as they would make the event much livelier.

Surely, everyone has missed the thrill of playing funfair games ever since the Covid-19 pandemic robbed us of that opportunity.

Those looking forward to the pasar malam can keep a lookout for it at the empty field next to Punggol MRT station and interchange:

You can also follow the event organiser on Facebook for further updates in the days leading up to the start of the event.

