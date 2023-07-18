Letter: Did PAP Know About Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui Much Earlier?

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MustShareMail: For How Long Did The PAP Actually Know About Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui?

During the Q&A section of his press conference yesterday (17 July), PM Lee Hsien Loong said that he learnt of the relationship between Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui after the 2020 General Election (GE). They were promptly spoken to and counselled.

Considering how quietly this happened under the radar, could the PAP actually have known about it earlier?

I think it’s quite suspicious how close Mr Tan and Ms Cheng looked in photos dating way back to 2016. Look at this picture of them with Mr Baey Yam Keng and Ms Grace Fu on 8 Mar 2018.

Sure, the four of them went for a casual run, just colleagues spending time together out of work.

But look at how they were standing — Mr Baey and Ms Fu kept a fairly comfortable distance between them. Not too close to raise red flags and not far enough that it looked awkward.

Meanwhile, in the background, Mr Tan and Ms Cheng appeared as though they were leaning towards each other. Crop the other two MPs out of the photo, and they could have passed off as a couple out on a romantic stroll at Marina Bay.

The other photo that’s been going around online and featured in many articles is of the pair at a grassroots Chinese New Year event in Feb 2016.

Again, they stood a little too close to each other. In fact, Mr Tan and Ms Cheng’s hands almost looked like they were touching.

If someone didn’t know that Mr Tan was married, they could have easily mistaken him and Ms Cheng as a couple.

So, could these photos have been proof that that was something going on between them way before GE2020? And could PM Lee and the PAP have known earlier too?

I hope they’ll give a more detailed explanation of the timeline soon, so we’ll get the full picture for clarity.

Paul

Featured image adapted from Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook via Lianhe Zaobao and Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 on Facebook.