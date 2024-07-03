Ex-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin revealed as consultant for philanthropic organisation Tan Chin Tuan Foundation

Tan Chuan-Jin joins Tan Chin Tuan Foundation as consultant

Former Speaker of Parliament, Tan Chuan-Jin, has taken on a new role as a consultant for the Tan Chin Tuan Foundation.

In a recent LinkedIn post, the organisation shared that Mr Tan had co-hosted a roundtable discussion last Wednesday (26 June).

This marks one of Mr Tan’s first public appearances since his resignation last July.

Revealed as consultant for Tan Chin Tuan Foundation

In its post on Monday (1 July), the Tan Chin Tuan Foundation, known for its work in assisting the local community, outlined the details of the roundtable discussion.

Mr Tan co-hosted the discussion as the foundation’s consultant alongside deputy chairman Chew Gek Khim.

The event aimed to “identify potential gaps and hopefully foster collaborations amongst agencies from the public, private and people sectors serving the elderly in Singapore”.

Esteemed speakers were also present to offer their invaluable perspectives on the elderly community in Singapore.

The foundation was established by and named after the late banker and philanthropist Dr Tan Chin Tuan.

In addition to aiding the less fortunate, Dr Tan also donated more than S$10 million to his alma mater, Anglo-Chinese School (ACS), which Mr Tan also attended.

Return to public eye after resignation

Following his resignation over an inappropriate relationship with a fellow MP, Mr Tan seemingly disappeared from the public eye, deactivating all his social media accounts.

However, in May, a Facebook post by the SMF Centre of Corporate Learning (CCL) announced Mr Tan’s upcoming appeareance at a “Masterclass In Leadership”.

However, the post was later removed, leaving uncertainty about whether the event — originally scheduled for 10 July — will proceed.

