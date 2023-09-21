Tan Kin Lian Says Bank Account Information & Personal Details Are ‘Not Sensitive’

Tan Kin Lian Not Worried About Exposing Bank Details & Address

Former presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian has said that he is all right with his personal information, such as his bank account details, being public.

He shared his perspective on making his contact details public in an online post on Wednesday (20 Sep), where he said that such information is “not sensitive”.

Mr Tan said that there is no risk to sharing such information, despite warnings from other people.

The 75-year-old ex-NTUC head also added that such concern from others stresses him out unnecessarily.

Former presidential candidate says personal information is ‘not sensitive’

On Wednesday (20 Sep), Mr Tan took to his #HearMeOut blog to share his views on making public his personal details.

He said that doing so does not worry him as he considers such information “not sensitive”.

The 75-year-old posited that his postal address is not sensitive as well.

“If anyone wants to harm me physically, they do not need to get my postal address online. They can get it from the delivery person.”

Scammers will not be able to access bank account without password

When it comes to his bank account information, Mr Tan feels that it is safe as it requires a password and two-factor authentication to access.

In the event of a scam, he feels that perpetrators will not be able to steal money from his as they do not have those information.

Instead, he joked, “The scammer, or any member of the public, is welcomed to credit money into my bank account.”

Asks strangers who contact him to identify themselves

The former presidential candidate has previously put his mobile phone number and his email address on his social media profiles, such as Facebook.

As his contact details are already public information, Mr Tan admitted that he does receive calls and messages from strangers.

He circumvents that by asking those who contact him to identify themselves with their full name, age, and occupation.

Mr Tan supplemented by saying that he blocks anyone who does not identify themselves.

Additionally, he ignores spam emails and only focuses on his inbox and not his spam folder, although he sometimes misses messages because of that.

Says other people’s warnings are ‘unnecessary’ & there is no risk

Addressing other people’s warnings against revealing his phone number, email address, bank account, or physical address, Mr Tan thinks that the concern is unnecessary.

He said that there is no real risk in exposing these pieces of information.

“Indeed, I feel more stressed by their good intention, because I felt obliged to reply to them,” he elaborated.

“I wished that they do not stress me with their paranoia.”

