Tan Kin Lian takes taxi after missing bus by 1 minute, says S$8 fare is ‘too expensive’

Tan Kin Lian laments about high taxi costs in Singapore after missing bus

On Sunday (11 Aug), former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian took to Facebook to express his frustration regarding the rising costs of taxi fares in Singapore.

Mr Tan shared that he was on his way to meet a friend at The Grassroots’ Club in Ang Mo Kio when he missed his bus by just one minute.

In a hurry, he opted to take a taxi for the short two to three-kilometre trip but was taken aback by the S$8 fare.

This included a S$4.90 flag-down fee, a S$1.55 distance-based charge, and an additional S$1.55 Sunday surcharge.

Reflecting on the cost, Mr Tan noted that the bus fare would have been just S$0.65.

“It is very expensive to take a taxi,” he remarked.

Rising costs for taxi drivers

Mr Tan also recounted his conversation with the 70-year-old taxi driver who took him to The Grassroots’ Club.

He mentioned that the driver works 12-hour shifts daily and earns approximately S$2,500 a month.

Acknowledging the increase in petrol prices and other rising expenses, Mr Tan highlighted that the taxi business has slowed down, impacting both drivers and passengers.

“No wonder PM Wong is searching for a new definition of success,” he stated, alluding to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent message to Singaporeans on the meaning of success.

Netizens prompt Tan Kin Lian for solutions

Following Mr Tan’s post, many Facebook users expressed confusion over what they perceived as “contradictory” comments.

One netizen felt that it was unfair for Mr Tan to blame the government when he was the one who failed to leave home on time and missed the bus as a result.

Overall, commenters encouraged him to focus on offering “solutions” rather than simply “ranting” about the situation.

In a comment of his own, Mr Tan clarified that he does not “blame” the taxi drivers for the high costs.

Also read: Tan Kin Lian Says Bank Account Information & Personal Details Are ‘Not Sensitive’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook and by MS News, for illustration purposes only.