SCDF Works At Tanjong Pagar Construction Site Through The Night, Confirms Nobody Else Trapped Under Debris

SCDF Concludes Operations At Tanjong Pagar Construction Site After Overnight Operations

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has concluded operations along Bernam Street — where a structure undergoing demolition collapsed — on Friday (16 June) morning, some 18 hours after they received an alert regarding the incident.

Personnel carried out a thorough search through the night, combing through the rubble to ensure nobody else was in need of help.

In their penultimate update, the SCDF confirmed that there were no other casualties, except for the 20-year-old worker whom they had found dead.

On Friday (16 June) morning, the SCDF posted a “final update” on the incident along Bernam Street.

They shared that they had completed operations at the Tanjong Pagar worksite at about 8am.

SCDF officers had reportedly conducted a thorough search overnight, using heavy machinery to comb through the construction site.

This was to ensure that no one else was trapped beneath the debris.

Prior to the overnight search, SCDF had reviewed CCTV footage of the worksite and was relatively confident that no other persons were trapped under the structure.

Nonetheless, rescue personnel still worked through the night with the help of search canines just to be sure.

SCDF deploys machinery to free 20-year-old worker

Earlier on Thursday (15 June) night, the SCDF shared tragic news about a worker who was previously reported missing.

At about 6pm, rescuers found the 20-year-old pinned under some heavy concrete slabs.

Unfortunately, the worker already had no pulse and wasn’t breathing by then.

In order to free his body, SCDF had to cut and break through the rubble. This was to free up space to assess which parts of the body were trapped.

Due to the precarious operation, they only managed to free the worker’s body nearly four hours later at about 9.45pm. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Other than the worker who passed, SCDF said all other workers were unhurt.

MS News extends our condolences to the family of the deceased.

We hope the authorities will conduct an investigation into the incident to give them some form of closure.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.