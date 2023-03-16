Woman Drove BMW Over Speed Limit Before Tanjong Pagar Crash, Will Plead Guilty To Dangerous Driving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Linked To 2021 Tanjong Pagar Crash Expected To Plead Guilty To Dangerous Driving Charge

A Malaysian woman linked to the fatal Tanjong Pagar Chinese New Year crash on 13 Feb 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a dangerous driving charge next month.

26-year-old Phoo Yi Lin was believed to have driven the BMW from the incident before passing the wheel back to the owner, Jonathan Long Junwei.

Shortly after the change of drivers, Long lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into the pillar of a shophouse and burst into flames.

According to the coroner’s report, Long had clocked speeds of up to 182km/h before tragedy struck.

Long and four other male passengers died in the crash.

Woman drove at twice the speed limit before Tanjong Pagar crash

A report by The Straits Times states that Phoo was driving at more than twice the 50km/hr speed limit along Tanjong Pagar Road at 5.35am on the day of the incident.

The group was reportedly taking turns to do laps around the vicinity after attending a Chinese New Year gathering.

She then got off the vehicle and passed it back to Long, who had a blood alcohol reading higher than the legal limit at the time.

At 5.40am, the crash happened, and all five men who were in the car tragically passed away.

Phoo was a witness to the horrific crash alongside Long’s girlfriend and the owner of the restaurant the group had visited, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Tried to get permission to leave Singapore

Phoo was charged with dangerous driving earlier this month. She is expected to plead guilty in a hearing scheduled for 3 Apr.

On Thursday (16 Mar), she appeared in court to request permission to leave Singapore, but her application was rejected.

Speaking to CNA, her lawyer explained that Phoo wanted to go back to Malaysia to work. However, she is not allowed to leave the country as she is considered a flight risk facing a serious offence.

Those convicted of dangerous driving face up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

