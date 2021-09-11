LTA To Install More Road Dividers Along Tanjong Pagar Road In Coming Months

On the 2nd day of Chinese New Year, Singaporeans were shocked to learn about the fatal BMW accident that claimed 5 lives.

Since then, the Traffic Police have conducted studies on how they can prevent motorists from speeding along the stretch of road.

On Saturday (11 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said they’ve decided to install safety features like road dividers along Tanjong Pagar Road, where the accident happened.

Additionally, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings will also be added to the intersection connecting Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link.

LTA to install more road dividers along Tanjong Pagar Road

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), LTA said the new road dividers will be installed over the coming months.

These dividers will reportedly allow pedestrians to cross the road in 2 stages and slow motorists down.

The road dividers will complement other “traffic-calming measures” such as roadside parking, centre median strips, and designated crossing points.

Currently, there are road dividers already installed along certain sections of Tanjong Pagar Road.

The authorities will also install traffic lights and pedestrian crossings at the intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link.

LTA says traffic cameras not feasible in the area

Following the fatal accident, Tanjong Pagar MPs Ms Indranee Rajah and Ms Josephine Teo said they are open to putting in place more measures to prevent speeding around the area.

Some suggestions brought up include traffic cameras and speed bumps, reports ST.

However, a terrain assessment conducted by LTA found that traffic cameras were not feasible in the area.

Though LTA did not comment on the installation of speed bumps, a restaurant staff who works along Tanjong Pagar Road said they will instead cause more jams along the busy road.

In addition to the new infrastructure, Traffic Police have also been conducting more patrols and enforcement around the area to prevent and spot traffic offences.

Drive safe, motorists

We’re glad that the authorities have stepped up efforts to prevent similar accidents from happening in the area.

However, such physical deterrents are only effective to a certain extent. Ultimately, the onus is on motorists to remain disciplined and not break traffic rules.

We hope motorists will drive safely and abide by traffic regulations to safeguard themselves and other road users.

