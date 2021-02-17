Charity Thanks Tanjong Pagar Accident Victims For Volunteering With Them On 12 Feb

On the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY) (13 Feb), Singapore woke up to a heart-wrenching tragedy.

5 young lives were lost in a fatal car crash at Tanjong Pagar, while 1 young woman, Ms Raybe Oh, remains in critical condition at Singapore General Hospital.

Keeping the victims in fond memory, the charity that 3 of them volunteered at on 12 Feb extended thanks for their kind deeds.

Tanjong Pagar accident victims handed out CNY goodies to seniors

On Tuesday (16 Feb), charity organisation Hopes In Meals offered their condolences to the late Mr Jonathan Long and Mr Elvin Tan’s families on Facebook.

They also wished a smooth recovery for Ms Raybe Oh, who along with the deceased had earlier volunteered with the organisation the day before the 13 Feb tragedy.

Speaking to MS News, Hopes In Meals said the trio had helped to pack and distribute bento and goodie bags on the first day of CNY (12 Feb).

Image courtesy of Hopes In Meals

The CNY goodies were for vulnerable seniors living alone in rental flats at York Hill in Tiong Bahru, Chin Swee Road in Lavender, as well as estates in Ang Mo Kio.

Specifically, Ms Oh, Mr Long and Mr Tan brought CNY greetings and cheer to the seniors at York Hill.

Image courtesy of Hopes In Meals

Kind deeds deserve to be remembered

In their Facebook post, Hopes In Meals expressed appreciation for the trio’s good deeds on the first day of CNY.

They also hoped that the grieving families may take comfort in knowing that their kind gestures will be appreciated and continued.

Image courtesy of Hopes In Meals

In an interview with The Straits Times (ST), the group’s friend Mr Ethan Keng referred to them as “charitable people” who helped the elderly 2 or 3 times a year.

Deepest condolences to their friends & families

In the wake of such a shocking tragedy, we offer our condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

We do hope they can take comfort in the charity’s gratitude, and will have the space to grieve in peace.

In the meantime, we wish Ms Raybe Oh a speedy recovery.

