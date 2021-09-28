Tanker Driver Involved In Fatal Accident Along West Coast Road On 27 Sep Evening

The roads can be a perilous place, especially for heavy vehicles.

On Monday (27 Sep), a tanker crashed into a traffic light and 2 other cars before stopping at a sidewalk.

The accident occurred along West Coast Road, and the driver was suspected of suffering from a heart attack.

He was conveyed to a hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Tanker driver found unconscious after West Coast accident

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the tanker lost control and crashed into a traffic light, rear-ended 2 cars, and smashed a bus stop signboard.

The vehicle travelled along West Coast Road towards Pasir Panjang for about 200m.

It eventually came to a stop at the side of the road after hitting anti-collision pillars.

Debris was left scattered on the road and pavements in its wake.

After the accident, passers-by rushed forward to check on the driver and saw him lying on the steering wheel unconscious.

The 76-year-old driver was believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving, causing a series of collisions.

Driver passes away at hospital

The police were alerted to the accident at about 6.10pm, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

When they arrived, the driver was found unconscious. He was taken to National University Hospital, where he later passed away.

In a video, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were also seen at the accident site.

The police said no other injuries were reported. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Condolences to the loved ones of the driver

The accident details are not clear as of now but, hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of it.

Nonetheless, such accidents are a poignant reminder that unfortunate events can happen anytime on the road. As long as we can help it, we should always be vigilant.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the 76-year-old driver. May he rest in peace.

