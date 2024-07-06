Tap to donate at 8 MRT stations & 2 bus interchanges, proceeds go to social service agencies

Public transport commuters can now tap to donate at MRT stations & bus interchanges

As part of a fundraising campaign by SMRT, commuters in Singapore can now easily donate at eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges.

The campaign — which will run from 5 July to 30 September — will allow passengers to tap their EZ-Link cards or linked devices to donate at donation stands.

The MRT stations and bus interchanges involved are:

Bugis

Esplanade

HarbourFront

Outram Park

Orchard

Paya Lebar

Tanjong Pagar

City Hall

Choa Chu Kang Interchange

Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub

SMRT has also given more details on the exact location of the stands.

The campaign, Tap for Hope, is into its fourth edition this year and will coincide with National Day festivities.

Commuters can make donations of S$2, S$8, S$10, S$20, S$50, or S$100 at the stands, with Master, Visa, JCB, or Alipay+ e-wallets also available as payment options.

Alternatively, donors scan the PayNow QR code to donate.

Campaign is in support of President’s Challenge

To kickstart Tap for Hope, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Ms Sun Xueling made the first tap at HarbourFront MRT station’s donation stand.

She was the Guest of Honour for the launch event on Friday (5 July).

All the proceeds from the Tap for Hope campaign will benefit 65 social service agencies under the President’s Challenge, said SMRT.

In recent years, the President’s Challenge has focused on empowering those with disabilities, building a digitally inclusive society and supporting lower-income families, among other areas.

“SMRT is honoured to champion meaningful community and social-centric initiatives, like the President’s Challenge, which focuses on fostering social mobility, in addition to moving people through safe and reliable journey,” Group Chief Executive Officer of SMRT Mr Ngien Hoon Ping said.

“United in purpose, we invite everyone to join SMRT in making a positive difference to the community around us, one tap at a time.”

