Many women dream of a lavish wedding and driving around in a luxury car. But Ms Kavitha D/O Palaniappan decided to do things differently by using her father’s taxi as her bridal car.

Her father’s employer, ComfortDelGro, shared the touching story on Facebook on Friday (14 Jan).

Ms Kavitha wanted to honour everything that her father has provided for the family by working as a taxi driver.

Her family thus worked with the transport company to make this possible.

Father drives taxi for 19 years to fund children’s education

According to ComfortDelGro, Ms Kavitha’s father has been driving for the company for the past 19 years.

For Mr Paliappan, the taxi is more than just a mode of transportation — the income it provides has allowed him to support his family, therefore becoming a valuable part of their lives.

By driving the taxi almost every day for nearly 2 decades, he was able to fund Ms Kavitha and her brother’s polytechnic education.

At 73 years old, he still refuses to retire as he has fallen in love with his profession.

Family & ComfortDelGro make bridal car taxi happen together

The ingenious idea to use the symbolic taxi as a bridal car came from none other than Ms Kavitha’s mother.

Upon hearing it, Mr Palaniappan was reportedly so excited that he immediately asked ComfortDelGro for permission.

Without hesitation, the company assisted him in seeking approval from the authorities on the day itself.

This is not the first time ComfortDelGro has allowed their taxi to be used as a bridal car.

Father expertly navigates heavy traffic on wedding day itself

Of course, the driver himself took the wheel on the wedding day, using his extensive driving experience and expertise to navigate the heavy traffic.

Although the roads were particularly busy, Mr Palaniappan helped his daughter reach the wedding reception on time.

Thanks in part to him, her wedding was able to proceed smoothly.

One cannot put a price tag on family

While many people’s ideal wedding may be one that is luxurious and grand, others may seek to make theirs even more meaningful by celebrating their family’s precious memories.

After all, an expensive wedding may not always hold the most value.

Perhaps the best way to make one’s special day more memorable is to commemorate what is special to you, regardless of its monetary value.

