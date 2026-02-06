Taxi driver in Thailand confesses to raping female passenger who passed out in his car

Taxi driver in Thailand rapes female passenger after she passed out in his car

On Thursday (5 Feb), police in Thailand arrested a taxi driver who was accused of raping a female passenger after she fell asleep while in his car.

According to AmarinTV, the victim told police she was certain that she had been assaulted after finding herself naked inside a motel.

Woman suffers nightmare experience

At around 3am on 4 Feb, the woman hailed a cab after a night out in the Ratchayothin area. She told the driver to head to Ekamai, where her friend was waiting.

In her statement to the police, the woman, a university student, blacked out during the journey.

She only regained consciousness at around 7am, inside a motel room located in the Khlong Tan subdistrict.

With no recollection of what happened, she headed to a hospital seeking medical attention before filing a police report.

Investigators quickly opened a case and began searching for the taxi driver.

Driver confesses to police

Police identified the suspect as a 51-year-old taxi driver, and he was arrested in the Ratchadaphisek subdistrict.

As reported by Thaiger, the man admitted that he took the unconscious woman to a motel.

When asked if he had raped her, he refused to provide a clear answer, only stating: “I don’t know what evil spirit possessed me that night.”

He has been handed over to Khlong Tan police, where he faces charges of rape and theft.

In May 2025, a similar incident occurred in Japan when a taxi driver sexually assaulted a drunk female passenger. She had vented her frustrations out to him in a drunken stupor during the ride, which he then took advantage of.

Under the guise of listening to her more, he drove her to a nearby carpark and assaulted her. He was later arrested by police, but he denied the charges and instead claimed that he believed she had consented.