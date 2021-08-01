Taxi Catches Fire At Jalan Anak Bukit On 31 Jul

Fires can break out anywhere at any time, even on the road. Thankfully, our Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are ever-ready to help.

On Saturday (31 Jul) evening, a taxi was seen in flames at the Upper Bukit Timah area.

Arriving on the scene, SCDF officers promptly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Taxi catches fire at Upper Bukit Timah road

On Saturday (31 Jul), a TikToker shared a video of a taxi caught on fire at Upper Bukit Timah, near Bukit Timah Plaza.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the taxi as SCDF personnel arrive at the scene in a ‘red rhino’ vehicle.

The fire appeared to have started from the back of the taxi and occasional puffs of smoke could be seen emitting from the rear of the vehicle.

Nonetheless, the brave SCDF officers immediately got to work.

The first officer approaching the taxi immediately started putting out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

2 other officers can be seen examining the scene.

According to the TikToker, after the video, a fire truck soon arrived. Police officers were also spotted at the scene.

SCDF investigating cause of fire

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to the fire involving a car along Jalan Anak Bukit at about 5.40pm on 31 Jul.

They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a water jet.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the cause of fire is now under investigation.

Kudos to SCDF

Kudos to the SCDF for their timely arrival at the scene to put out the fire.

While the cause of the fire is not known at this time, this is the latest of several such incidents we have seen in recent months.

If anything, this shows us the importance of regular car maintenance and care. You can find out more about how to prevent and handle vehicle fires here.

