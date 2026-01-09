2 sent to hospital after taxi flips over along PIE, car driver assisting investigations

Taxi flips over after accident with car along PIE

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident which involved a taxi flipping over along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (8 Jan).

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed the yellow ComfortDelGro cab lying on its bonnet and roof on the road.

Police at the scene after PIE accident

The clip, which was recorded by a passing motorcyclist, showed an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle at the scene.

In front of it were at least three police motorcycles. The far-right lane of the PIE had been cordoned off.

Accident causes congestion along PIE

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said an accident had occurred along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after Jurong Town Hall Road.

The accident had caused congestion till the Clementi Avenue 6 exit, it added.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 1.

Taxi driver & passenger sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.15am on 8 Jan.

It took place along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, and involved a car and a taxi.

Two people were sent to the hospital — a 70-year-old male taxi driver and a 31-year-old male passenger.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Additionally, a 68-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

ComfortDelGro monitoring situation, providing assistance

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) that it was aware that one of its taxis had been involved in an accident.

It also knew that both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

ComfortDelGro is monitoring the situation closely and providing all necessary assistance, it said, adding that it is also working with the relevant authorities in their investigation.

