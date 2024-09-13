Taxi left unlocked outside hotel in Balestier allegedly stolen, suspect arrested within 7 hours

Unlocked taxi left with engine running outside hotel in Balestier allegedly stolen by 28-year-old man

Seeing an unlocked taxi with its engine running, a man allegedly seized the opportunity to drive off with it.

The incident was related by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (13 Sept) that was sent to MS News.

SPF was alerted on the same day at about 2.45pm, it said.

Cabby finds taxi missing after leaving it outside hotel in Balestier

A taxi driver had left his taxi unlocked along the driveway of a hotel along Jalan Rajah, which is off Balestier Road, SPF said.

His engine was also left running.

When he came back about five minutes later, he found his taxi missing.

Suspect identified & arrested, stolen taxi in Balestier found

To find the suspect, officers from Tanglin Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division made use of ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

They managed to establish the identity of the 28-year-old man and arrest him within seven hours of the report.

The stolen taxi was also recovered on the same day.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday (14 Sept) with theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Vehicle owners advised to lock doors when leaving

SPF advised all owners of motor vehicles to adopt crime prevention measures to protect themselves.

They should lock all doors and wind up all windows of their vehicle when they are leaving it, even for a short while.

Vehicles left unattended should also have their ignition keys removed, as well as cash cards and other valuables such as laptops and mobile phones.

Besides that, vehicles should also be parked in well-lit areas and equipped with a well-maintained anti-theft alarm system.

Also read: 3 Teens Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Car In Yishun, Vehicle Reportedly Abandoned At Carpark

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.