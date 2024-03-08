Taylor Swift fan’s boyfriend prints out setlist lyrics to sing along with her at S’pore show

Boyfriend of Taylor Swift fan prints out setlist lyrics so he can sing along with her at concert

It’s common for Taylor Swift fans to ask their partners to accompany them to her concerts — even if the partner isn’t a Swiftie themselves.

While most might begrudgingly oblige, not everyone would bother to learn the lyrics so that they can sing along too.

Well, one guy in Singapore did — and he has captured the internet’s heart.

On the first night of ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts last Saturday (2 March), 30-year-old finance employee Felicia Lim was in for a sweet surprise.

Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Zavier Sng, printed out a booklet of Swift’s setlist lyrics just so he could sing along too.

Boyfriend prints out booklet containing Taylor Swift lyrics & fan chants

On Tuesday (5 March), Ms Lim shared a TikTok video of Mr Sng and her singing along to the bridge of Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’.

The song’s bridge is one that many Swifties love belting out the lyrics to.

While Ms Lim screamed the lyrics she had learnt by heart, Mr Sng did not disappoint even though he had not committed them to memory.

With a booklet sprawled out in front of him, the engine overhaul planning executive earnestly referred to the lyrics and sang along with his girlfriend.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Lim shared she only found out about her boyfriend’s booklet the night before the concert.

“He did say he was going to print it but I thought he was joking!” she exclaimed.

Apart from printing out the lyrics of all 43 songs, he also penned down fan chants that Swifties would say at specific segments.

She was also particularly tickled as Mr Sng held up the booklet as if he were part of a choir.

Captured hearts of fellow Swifties

The video quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fellow Swifties.

One user expressed that Mr Sng was a “green flag”, given how supportive he was of Ms Lim.

Another netizen pointed out the friendship bracelets that Mr Sng was wearing, emphasising his commitment.

Ms Lim also told MS News that Mr Sng’s dedication “meant a lot to her”.

In her video’s caption, she said it was “more than [she] could ever ask for”.

Boyfriend is more into Mandopop

Additionally, Ms Lim shared that Mr Sng is more of a Mandopop kinda guy.

“I was pleasantly surprised he was singing along with the crowd to most of the songs,” she quipped.

But even after the Taylor Swift concert ended, Mr Sng continued to play her tunes in the car, leaving Ms Lim hoping that he had been converted into a Swiftie.

