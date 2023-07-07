Determined Taylor Swift Fan Tries Buying S’pore Concert Tickets From Hospital Bed After Fainting At Work

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taylor Swift Fan Faints, Continues Ticketing Attempt At Hospital

Many die-hard fans will not stop at any cost to get their hands on tickets to their favourite star’s concerts.

One hardcore Swiftie, desperate for a chance to see the star, recently continued her ticketing endeavours despite being sent to the hospital after fainting.

She later took to her TikTok acccount (@amyy.ang) to share her unique ticketing experience.

Taylor Swift fan attempts ticketing while in the hospital

In her TikTok video, Amy shared that she fainted at work on Wednesday (5 July), the day of Taylor Swift’s UOB ticketing presales.

Amy told MS News that prior to her fainting spell, she had already felt unwell on her way to work.

Nevertheless, she still felt optimistic that she could get the tickets. She reckoned, “maybe it was lugging my Ipad and Macbook to work that got me sick”.

Due to her condition, her supervisor at work decided to take her to the hospital.

Amy revealed that she was conscious while on the way to the hospital, although she would see black when she stood up and felt cold.

Despite her condition, her devices didn’t leave her side as she had decided to take them along with her.

“My colleagues said they would help me [get the tickets] but I wasn’t risking it!” Amy added.

As such, she handled her three devices whilst on the hospital bed.

Amy told MS News that she started her ticketing process while in the waiting room at the hospital.

Coincidentally, the nurses brought her in for an ECG the moment the queue countdown hit the one-minute mark.

She added that she jokingly tried to explain to the nurse that she was queueing for concert tickets, but the nurse did not understand.

Swiftie still fails to secure tickets, will continue ticketing endeavours

Unfortunately, things only got worse for the Swiftie.

While her queue number was loading, she accidentally disabled her hotspot, causing her to nearly lose five of her ticketing windows.

Unfortunately, despite her valiant effort, she failed to secure her tickets.

Amy recalled that she heard other nurses discussing their queue numbers while she was on the drip.

The fan quipped,

Swifties are everywhere!!!

She eventually stayed in the hospital until about 6.30pm, after she received fluids.

When asked if she would be trying for general sales today, Amy shared that she could not as she did not receive the access code for online sales.

Additionally, she can’t physically queue at Singpost as she’s still on MC.

Amy then shared that she will still try to secure tickets through various means, like purchasing the UOB reserved tickets.

The hardcore Swifie also divulged the reason why she was so determined.

Speaking candidly to MS News, Amy shared that her parents used to disallow her from chasing idols as “they found it [to be] a waste of time”.

She added,

But since I’m working now and I can get a chance to listen to Taylor sing… I’m going to! P.S if I go and I get the 22 hat, my life will be completed. The next best thing would be to get proposed to during Eras Tour! Taylor Swift fan goes the extra mile in trying to secure tickets That said, kudos to Amy for her dedication and unbeatable passion in her ticketing endeavours. One thing’s for sure, she’s not alone in her struggle to secure tickets. All around Singapore, Swifties have queued up overnight at SingPost offices to get their hands on the prized tickets. We hope ticketing went well for her and all other Swifties out there today.

