Taylor Swift fans can make friendship bracelets for free at kiosk outside S’pore National Stadium

Kiosk outside National Stadium lets Taylor Swift fans make free friendship bracelets

On the first of many ‘The Eras Tour’ concert nights yesterday (2 Mar), Taylor Swift fans donning creative outfits and friendship bracelets swarmed the Singapore National Stadium.

But not all of them were there with tickets in hand — a slew of free activities happening in conjunction with the tour are allowing all Swifties to join in the fun. One such activity is a friendship bracelet kiosk where fans can make cute bands for free.

Even ‘Cat 100’ fans who plan to sit outside and soak in the concert vibes can make bracelets here and have a memento to remember their experience.

Make friendship bracelets for free at kiosk

News of the kiosk first surfaced on Saturday (2 Mar) after fans posted on social media about it.

The feature even got the attention of a TikTok content creator all the way in the United States (US), who gawked in awe of the extent Singapore is going for fans here.

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson for the Singapore Sports Hub confirmed that there’s an outdoor friendship bracelet kiosk at the Water Sports Centre.

The kiosk opened on Saturday (2 Mar) and operates from 11am – 9pm while stocks last. Here’s how you can locate it:



Water Sports Centre

Address: 8 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397699

Nearest MRT Station: Stadium (take Exit A)

Other activities for Swifties at Singapore Sports Hub

Should the kiosk get crowded or the weather become unfavourable, Swifties can also head to the Sports Hub Library to make their bracelets.

Like the kiosk at the Water Sports Centre, the bracelet-making station at The Library opens from 2pm but on fixed dates from 2 – 4 and 7 – 10 Mar.

While awaiting your turn, show off some moves on the LED floor, where you can dance and shake it off.

To capture your time there for posterity, snap some photos against the thematic backdrops.

The Library is located near Exit A of Stadium MRT Station, so make sure to take the correct route to find it.

With countless fun things to do in line with the concerts, fans will be thoroughly entertained, whether they’re watching the shows or not. Check out Singapore Sports Hub’s media release for more info on the venue’s Taylor Swift-themed events.

Concertgoers are also reminded to check the Event Guide for important tips and info before heading to the venue.

Once you’ve made your plans, here’s how to get to the stadium:

Singapore Sports Hub

Address: 1 Stadium Drive, Kallang, Singapore 271003

Nearest MRT station: Stadium

