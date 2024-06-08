Shadowy figure spotted ‘dancing’ to Taylor Swift concert in Madrid

Shadowy figure spotted ‘dancing’ at Taylor Swift concert in Madrid

An eerie shadowy figure was spotted at one of Taylor Swift’s recent concerts in Madrid.

The black figure was seen ‘dancing’ on the stadium’s rafters as Taylor sang ‘Delicate’ to the crowd below.

The origins of the human-like phantom remain unclear.

Shadowy figure spotted dancing on rafters as Taylor Swift sings ‘Delicate’

On Friday (7 June), X user @PopBase uploaded a short video showing a shadowy figure dancing at Taylor concert at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

A mysterious figure was spotted at the top of the stadium during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/mypUnZm6fy — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 6, 2024

As the crowd sang along to ‘Delicate’, the OP zoomed in on the shadowy figure standing on the rafters.

The figure was even seen dancing as Taylor sang to the crowd below.

Netizens widely guess about the identity of the figure

After the video went viral, many X users took to the social media platform with guesses as to who the figure could be.

One netizen joked that it was Kanye West, referencing the drama between the pair since 2009.

Another X user speculated that it could be one of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends.

While most netizens mentioned celebrities and supernatural beings, this user gave the most plausible explanation.

Featured image adapted from @PopBase on X and @taylorswift on Instagram.