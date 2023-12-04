Teacher In India Kidnapped By 4 Men, Forced To Marry An Abductor’s Daughter At Gunpoint

Gunmen Kidnap Teacher In India, Make Him Marry One Of Their Daughters

A man named Gautam Kumar in India recently cleared the exams and became a teacher. Little did he expect one of the challenges of the job to be gunmen kidnapping him in school.

On 29 Nov, three or four men entered his school and took him away at gunpoint.

One of them, Rajesh Rai, demanded Mr Kumar marry his daughter. With the alternative being getting shot, the teacher agreed to tie the knot.

Police fortunately rescued Mr Kumar and the kidnappers fled to escape arrest.

Teacher in India forced to marry kidnapper’s daughter

Like any fresh-eyed new worker, 23-year-old Gautam Kumar was looking forward to becoming a schoolteacher after passing the Bihar Public Service Commission exam.

Yet 12 days later on 29 Nov, he found himself confronted by four gunmen at his assigned school, reported Times of India.

The men promptly packed the defenceless Mr Kumar into an SUV and sped off.

Rajesh Rai, who ran a brick kiln, had allegedly kidnapped the teacher to force him to marry his daughter.

The schoolteacher initially refused but gave in after being subjected to “physical violence”, claimed NDTV.

Photographs showed Mr Kumar and his ‘bride’ dressed in traditional wedding finery, a pained look on the groom’s face.

Police rescue kidnapped victim

According to the New Indian Express, Mr Kumar’s family members blocked a road for several hours in protest, demanding he be freed.

On 30 Nov, police raided Rajesh Rai’s house and rescued the kidnapped teacher. Unfortunately, his captors reportedly managed to flee the scene.

In a statement recorded in court, Mr Kumar expressed his fear of retribution from the bride’s family.

His case is sadly not unheard of in Bihar. Families of young women who want young men with secure jobs allegedly bypass high dowry demands by simply kidnapping them.

An Indian court declared such forced marriages “null and void” just last week. Evidently, the kidnappers didn’t get the memo.

Several months ago, an Indonesian bride married her groom’s father after he got cold feet.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Times Now.