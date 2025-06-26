Male teacher in Thailand performs lewd act on 5 students, offered them money as reward

42-year-old Teacher performs oral sex on students & gives them money

A teacher in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, was charged with sexual harassment by performing oral sex on five male students, reports Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

Students revealed sexual harassment in school director’s residence

Last week, a college professor noticed an anomaly in the electricity meter at the unoccupied residence of the director.

The electricity consumption had risen to 23 units, which was unusual compared to 1-2 units in the past.

Concerned that an outsider might be secretly living there, the professor informed the police, leading to an investigation.

Subsequently, some students from the college were questioned, and a group of male students confessed to residing there temporarily.

They further revealed that a male English teacher had engaged in sexual harassment inside the residence.

Following the accusation, the 42-year-old teacher was brought in by the police for investigation.

Teacher confessed to convincing students to engage in indecent acts

The teacher, Mr Suchon (name transliterated from Thai), said the incident occurred at the start of June. He recounted encountering students running from the second floor of the director’s residence and chided them for their actions.

In the days that followed, Mr Suchon had private conversations with the students, during which he teased, flirted, hugged, and touched the students’ genitals.

Mr Suchon then convinced two students to let him perform oral sex on them.

Gave students money in return for allowing lewd acts

The students were reported to be around 16-17 years old — they were reportedly consenting and open to ‘experimenting’.

After the incidents, Mr Suchon gave the male students money — around 40 baht (S$1.57) to 100 baht (S$4) — and sometimes bought them snacks.

Mr Suchon has since expressed his desire to apologise to the students and their parents for the lewd acts. He also admitted to not thinking through his actions properly.

The 42-year-old has been an English teacher at the college for 11 years before the offence.

Charged with indecent acts against person below the age of 18

Pol. Col. Nattadecha Thanisaphattaraphong, Superintendent of Sai Noi Police Station, stated that the teacher had sexually harassed five students in total and recorded the acts with his phone.

Mr Suchon has also been charged with indecent acts against a person below the age of 18.

The college will also take disciplinary action against Mr Suchon as he is a civil servant.

Also read: Female teacher in Taiwan sexually assaults 12-year-old student, gets pregnant & gives birth to his child



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Workpoint News.