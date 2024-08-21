S’porean student care teacher shows colleague’s nude photos to other colleagues, faces up to 5 years’ jail

Singaporean student care teacher faces jail time for showing colleague’s nude photos to other colleagues

A student care teacher in Singapore faces up to five years’ jail for showing a colleague’s nude photos to other colleagues.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the accused and the victim worked together and were friends. They became estranged due to undisclosed reasons.

However, the accused remained friends with the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who possessed the victim’s nude photos without consent.

Sometime before Dec 2023, the victim’s ex-boyfriend sent a screen recording to the accused, showing the victim’s nude images.

The victim’s face and private parts were visible in the photos from the recording.

In Dec 2023, the accused was talking to three other colleagues at their workplace when she showed them the screen recording of the victim’s nude photos.

The accused allegedly knew this would humiliate the victims, who the other colleagues recognised.

Sent video to another friend

CNA reported that during that same month, a 23-year-old male friend of the accused also fell out with the victim.

He later asked a group chat, which contained the accused and three other people, if there was any material he could share on TikTok to damage the victim’s reputation.

The accused subsequently sent the screen recording of the victim’s nude photos to the group chat.

However, the male friend ultimately did not share the video on TikTok.

In light of the incidents, the victim’s husband filed a police report on her behalf in March this year.

Faces up to five years’ jail for distributing intimate material

Per CNA, the accused pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday (20 Aug) to two counts of distributing intimate photos or videos.

The judge has adjourned the sentencing after calling for a report to assess the woman’s suitability for probation.

Offenders found guilty of distributing intimate photos or videos can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

