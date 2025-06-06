S’pore-based preschool teacher dies of suspected snake bite while on holiday in China

Preschool teacher dies after being bitten by snake in China

A Singapore-based preschool teacher died in Sanya, China after she was allegedly bitten on the toe by a venomous snake while on holiday.

Her death has raised concerns over delayed medical treatment and the availability of anti-venom in China.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 27-year-old victim, Ms Fu, had been walking back to her hotel with her boyfriend around midnight on Monday (2 June) when the incident occurred.

About 300m from their hotel, a suspected venomous creature suddenly emerged from the bushes and bit her on the foot.

Her boyfriend, who was carrying a flashlight at the time, said he did not spot any animal nearby but noticed two small puncture marks on her toe.

Suspecting a snakebite, he carried her back to the hotel to administer basic first aid before heading to Sanya Central Hospital by car.

Pronounced dead after being transported to hospital

On the way to Sanya Central Hospital, Ms Fu began feeling nauseous and vomited by the roadside.

The journey took about 50 minutes, during which her condition steadily worsened — she became semi-conscious, and her right leg grew numb.

Hospital surveillance footage and medical records indicate that Ms Fu arrived at the emergency department at 1.05am but did not initially mention being bitten by a snake.

The attending doctor observed two faint bite marks on her right second toe, with no visible redness or swelling.

Given her symptoms and a recent history of pharyngitis, she was treated as a general animal bite case, receiving IV fluids and close monitoring.

At 3.24am, Ms Fu’s condition deteriorated, prompting doctors to move her to the resuscitation room.

A venomous snakebite was then suspected, and she was transferred in critical condition to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 425 Hospital at 4.28am.

She was given anti-venom, fluid resuscitation, and respiratory support, but her heart stopped 30 minutes later.

Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at 7.20am — more than four hours after the suspected bite.

Expert panel launches investigation into her death

A statement from the Sanya health commission said the case is being taken seriously, and investigations are ongoing.

An investigation team was formed immediately after the incident, and on Tuesday (3 June), officials met with the two hospitals involved, relevant organisations, and the victim’s relatives.

Medical records from both hospitals have been sealed, and a panel of provincial experts has been convened to expedite the investigation, oversee funeral arrangements, and support the bereaved family.

In the early hours of Friday (6 June), the health commission released a follow-up statement confirming that the expert panel had begun reviewing CCTV footage, medical records, and conducting interviews to assess whether there were lapses in medical care.

Authorities also stated that they are in communication with the victim’s family regarding a possible autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

Victim’s family blames hospitals for poor handling

Meanwhile, the family has expressed frustration over how the case was handled, raising concerns about potential misdiagnosis and delays in emergency treatment.

In a Weibo post, Ms Fu’s cousin, Mr Li, accused Sanya Central Hospital of failing to respond urgently despite being told she had likely suffered a snakebite.

Doctors reportedly treated her symptoms as a common illness, administering anti-nausea medication and saline instead of initiating emergency care.

This resulted in a critical four-hour delay, during which her condition worsened.

After she lost consciousness, Ms Fu was transferred to the PLA 425 Hospital.

However, her family claimed she was directed to the inpatient ward rather than receiving immediate care in the emergency department.

When her boyfriend arrived at the ward, it was overcrowded and lacked doctors, with only two nurses on site.

They believe this delay cost her her life.

Moved to Singapore to work 2 years ago

Mr Li shared that Ms Fu had grown up in a single-parent household and had lived independently in China since her secondary school years.

While relatives provided some support, she was known for her strong self-reliance.

She took the initiative to study and upgrade her qualifications, eventually moving to Singapore for work two years ago.

At the time of her death, she had been preparing to pursue postgraduate studies.

“She handled everything in the family — big or small,” Mr Li said. “She was meant to have a bright future.”

