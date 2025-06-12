Primary school teacher & older son found murdered in M’sia home, 2nd son becomes prime suspect

Teacher and son stabbed to death in Melaka home

At around 5am this morning (12 June), a primary school teacher and her eldest son were found brutally murdered in their home in Taman Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, on the outskirts of Melaka city.

Her youngest son managed to escape the attack, though he was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to Malaysia news outlet Sin Chew Daily, the victims were identified as 51-year-old Wen Qiuyan (name transliterated from Chinese) and 21-year-old Lin Wenkai (name transliterated from Chinese).

Preliminary findings revealed that both were discovered lifeless in the living room, their bodies bearing signs of violent stabs. Blood was reportedly splattered across the scene.

Second son turns out to be the killer

According to Malaysian news outlet The Star, Melaka police have identified Ms Wen’s second son, a 17-year-old Form Five student, as the prime suspect of the murder.

The teen had stabbed his mother several times while she was asleep in her bedroom.

The eldest son was reportedly stabbed when he was attempting to help his mother. Both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

State police chief, Deputy Comm Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, revealed that the suspect also brutally attacked his 13-year-old brother, who sustained stab wounds to his back and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Melaka Hospital.

Suspect frustrated over pressure to score high marks in exams

Initial findings suggest that the suspect was frustrated about his mother’s focus on academic excellence.

“The suspect was allegedly asked by his mother to excel in his exams and to study late into the night,” DCP Dzulkhairi said.

Neighbours told the police that they frequently heard arguments between the family members.

DCP Dzulkhairi mentioned that the weapon used in the attack was a 20cm penknife, which was found in the suspect’s school bag at the scene.

The suspect initially alleged that the killings were part of a robbery. However, CCTV footage proved otherwise, leading to his arrest.

According to DCP Dzulkhairi, the suspect had premeditated the attack and purchased the knife a few days prior.

Police believe the motive behind the murder was revenge caused by his discontent over his mother’s insistence on performing well in school.

Also read: 19-year-old man weighing 200kg found dead in M’sia dormitory, firefighters called in to move body



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.