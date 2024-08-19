Childcare teacher uses body to shield toddlers during 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

Childcare teacher uses body to shield toddlers during earthquake

While a 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan at 7.35am on Friday (16 Aug), Hualien City experienced a maximum magnitude of 4, an ETtoday report stated.

However, a touching moment unexpectedly emerged from the incident. A childcare teacher was captured on CCTV using her body to shield two toddlers under her care.

The video, posted on August 17 on Threads by one of the toddler’s mothers, has since garnered 5,800 likes on the platform.

Teacher quickly shields toddlers during earthquake

In the 18-second video, the teacher is seen noticing items in the room starting to shake.

She quickly walks over to the two toddlers sitting on the floor, picks one up, and brings one toddler closer to the other.

She shields the toddlers from potential falling objects using her body as the earthquake intensifies.

As she does this, she looks outside the window as if to assess the situation.

Toddler’s mother touched by teacher’s actions

The mother who posted the video wrote that despite recent controversies in the baby care industry, she was grateful that her son’s childcare centre had a professional and knowledgeable teacher who loves children and has a sense of responsibility.

She also noted that the teacher’s actions during the earthquake were particularly touching.

Netizens were similarly moved, with many commenting that the video restored their faith in childcare teachers.

One user wrote, “Although the children didn’t know what an earthquake was, the teacher instinctively hugged them. I was really touched.”

