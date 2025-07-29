S’pore preschool teacher jailed 9 months for tripping toddler 4 times, causing nosebleed

Singapore preschool teacher who tripped toddler jailed for over 9 months, prosecution calls violence ‘calculated’

A former preschool teacher in Singapore who tripped a 20-month-old toddler four times, causing the child to fall and suffer facial injuries, has been sentenced to nine months and two weeks in jail.

Saiidah Kamarudin, 34, previously pleaded guilty on 16 June to one count of ill-treating a child under the Children and Young Persons Act.

A second charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Incident unfolded in closed-off toilet area

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred on 6 Nov 2023, when Saiidah brought the toddler to a toilet within the childcare centre.

While the child was standing in front of her, Saiidah, who was seated, swept her leg outward, causing the toddler to stumble.

She then swept inward, knocking the child backwards onto the floor.

After lifting the girl and wiping her face, Saiidah repeated the tripping action twice more, once causing the child to stumble again, and finally, to fall face-first onto the ground.

The toddler began crying and was later found to have a nosebleed and a bruise beneath her nostril.

The entire sequence was captured on CCTV footage, which was shown in court.

Prosecutor highlights abuse of trust, defence points to workplace issues

In court on Monday (28 July), Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie described the case as a “disturbing breach of trust by a childcare professional”, calling it “calculated violence against a defenceless toddler”.

He noted that the abuse took place in a private toilet area, away from view, and that the victim, being unable to speak, could not alert anyone to the mistreatment.

As such, Mr Cheah urged the court to impose a jail term of 15 to 16 months.

In response, defence lawyer Deepak Natverlal said Saiidah had resigned shortly after starting work in late September 2023, citing a lack of support, unhygienic conditions, and feeling alienated by colleagues.

She had raised concerns such as poor hygiene practices and substandard meals, but felt her feedback was ignored by management.

According to the defence, these experiences left her emotionally strained and aggrieved, leading to a momentary lapse in judgment.

Mr Natverlal added that Saiidah was deeply remorseful, had no prior record of misconduct, and accepted responsibility for her actions.

The court was urged to consider a maximum fine of S$8,000, or alternatively, a shorter sentence of up to three months’ jail and a S$5,000 fine.

Sentencing deferred to allow defendant time with daughter

The judge noted that Saiidah’s only mitigating factor was her guilty plea, and sentenced her to nine months and two weeks’ jail.

She requested a deferment to begin serving her sentence after her daughter’s upcoming birthday, which the court granted.

Saiidah is scheduled to start her jail term on 18 Aug.

