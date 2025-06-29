2 teachers in Japan arrested for taking indecent photos of female students, sharing them in private group chat

Shock in Japan as teachers caught sharing indecent photos of students in group chat with colleagues

Parents in Japan have been left reeling after two elementary school teachers were arrested for allegedly taking and distributing indecent photos of their female students, with reports claiming they were part of a disturbing private group chat made up of at least 10 participants, all suspected to be teachers.

According to The Japan Times, police uncovered over 70 disturbing images, including upskirt shots, circulating within the chat.

Teachers took photos on school grounds, during field trips

The two men arrested are Yuji Moriyama, 42, from Nagoya, and Fumiya Kosemura, 37, from Yokohama, both of whom worked as elementary school teachers.

Authorities were first tipped off after arresting a separate teacher in March this year for similar offences. Data from that case led them to a group chat in which multiple individuals — believed to be educators — used pseudonyms to share sexually explicit images of their young female students.

Police believe Mr Moriyama was the group’s administrator, with the chat hosting at least 10 other teachers.

According to NHK, the images, allegedly taken in classrooms, during school activities, and even on field trips, include upskirt shots and covert photos of students changing clothes.

Some members of the chat also used AI to doctor images, before complimenting one another with remarks such as “this one’s really good”.

Both suspects have reportedly confessed to the allegations.

Parents & students stunned by revelations

According to the Japan Times, Mr Moriyama was reportedly third-in-command at his school and had official responsibilities involving school photography — a role police say he exploited to commit the offences.

Following the arrest, school authorities held a closed-door meeting with parents. Many expressed outrage and concern for their children’s safety, with some even wanting to withhold their children from attending school.

“Until I know it’s safe, I honestly don’t want to send her. She’s at an age when a wound like this leaves deep scars,” said a fifth grader’s mother.

The school said several students who had interacted with the accused teacher have shown signs of emotional distress, and they are now offering counselling support.

While isolated incidents of teacher misconduct have occurred in Japan before, experts say this case is especially alarming due to the group nature of the abuse.

“What was different this time was that it wasn’t an individual — it was a group of teachers acting together,” a forensic psychiatrist said. “That makes it much more serious — both in terms of intent and the degree to which it undermines the ethical standards expected of teachers.”

