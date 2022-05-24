Photographer Captures Tearful Monkey At Yishun Park, Images Move Sympathetic Humans

Tearful Monkey Poses For Pictures At Simpang Kiri PCN In Yishun

In our garden city, many people admire wildlife and strive to protect them. However, it is rare for people to actually relate to animals on an emotional level.

On Sunday (22 May), a photographer was jogging at Simpang Kiri PCN when he came across a long-tailed macaque.

While it’s rather normal to come across monkeys in parks, he noticed this one seemingly tearing up and captured the unusual sight.

When the photos were shared on Facebook, many netizens expressed their sympathy and wondered why it was crying.

Photographer captures pictures of tearful monkey

On Monday (23 May), photographer Daniel Neo shared photos of a tearful monkey he came across on his jog the day before.

He was able to identify it as a long-tailed macaque.

In one of the photos, he got a frontal shot of the animal. The monkey was perched on a railing while hugging its knees.

As the monkey looked directly into the camera, a tear trickled down from its left eye.

In another photo he shared, the monkey let its legs hang off the railing and stared upwards with a melancholic look.

The streak from the tear could also be seen clearly.

Singaporeans sympathise with tearful monkey

Moved by the images of the tearful monkey, many Singaporeans were quick to sympathise with it.

Some speculated that it was mourning the death of a loved one.

Another user made tongue-in-cheek jokes that it was crying over a k-drama.

A rare sight

Nevertheless, people agreed that it was a rare sight and thanked the photographer for allowing them to witness it.

No matter the reason behind the monkey’s tears, the pictures capture a rare moment for us.

Hopefully, this will remind people that animals can also be vulnerable and treat them with respect and dignity.

We look forward to seeing more of such unique images of nature so we can learn to appreciate our biodiversity more.

Featured image adapted from Daniel Neo on Facebook.