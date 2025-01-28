Man tears open red packet in excitement, ends up ripping S$30 worth of money inside

Man accidentally tears RM50 notes while opening a red packet

A TikTok video posted on 27 Jan had netizens in stitches as it captured the aftermath of a man who accidentally tore the money inside his red packet in his excitement to open it.

The video starts by showing a red packet with a clean tear across the top. Next to it on the table lie two RM50 notes (worth S$30.70), also torn, their edges shredded and rendered worthless.

It seems the man’s enthusiasm to open the red packet led to the unfortunate mishap.

Despite the unfortunate situation, laughter could be heard in the background as the man surveyed what he did, and the video was accompanied by a cheerful New Year tune.

The video then shows someone lifting up another sealed angbao and attempting to align the torn bits with the notes before it ends.

It’s unclear what happened after.

Netizens amused, says patience is important

The video quickly went viral, racking up more than 21,500 likes and 930,000 views.

It sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom laughed at the man’s misfortune.

One commenter said, “This must be a case of can’t wait to open the angbao”, while another said, “Very strong, open until broken”.

Still another joked: “You can’t use them anymore. Sell them to me, I buy them for RM20.”

Others, however, pointed out that the man opened it incorrectly, causing the tear in the red packet.

Several users also offered advice, suggesting the man take the notes to the bank for an exchange.

