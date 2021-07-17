Technician Rescued From Paragon Lift Shaft, Sent To Hospital

Among the dangerous jobs that Singaporeans can think of, being a lift technician is probably one that’s overlooked.

The job requires navigating heights and operating heavy machinery, thus the likelihood of an accident turning serious is high.

As an reminder of how hazardous the job is, a lift technician was found injured in a lift shaft at Paragon Shopping Centre on Saturday (17 Jul).

Thankfully, he was speedily hoisted out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF alerted on Sat afternoon

In a Facebook post on Saturday (17 Jul), the SCDF said they were alerted to an incident at about 4.20pm on Saturday (17 Jul).

The incident location was 290 Orchard Road, which is the address of Paragon.

Lift technician at bottom of shaft

When they arrived, they found that a lift technician was lying at the bottom of a lift shaft.

They didn’t indicate how exactly he came to be there.

To gain access to the man, firefighters from the Central Fire Station were activated.

They deployed a ladder down from the 1st floor.

Man hoisted out, sent to hospital

To get the man out of the lift shaft, he had to be moved onto a stretcher first.

The firefighters and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) then used a hoisting system to lift him out.

Previously, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) had found that he’d suffered injuries to the right side of his body.

Thus, he was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in an ambulance.

Lift technician passed away on the job in Feb

Another lift technician who met with an accident in a lift shaft wasn’t so lucky.

In Feb, a technician somehow got stuck in a lift shaft at Chan Brothers Building on North Bridge Road.

Sadly, the technician passed away at the scene.

Like in Saturday’s incident, DART was also involved in the fatal accident.

If the DART team is involved, the incident must be really serious, a netizen said on Reddit then.

Serious consequences if SCDF wasn’t quick

Kudos to the SCDF for managing to rescue the lift technician in Paragon.

Considering what happened in the previous incident, there could’ve been serious consequences if the operation wasn’t conducted quickly.

Being a lift technician is dangerous, but we hope we won’t see any more of such similar incidents involving those in the job.

MS News wishes the injured man a speedy recovery.

