13-year-old & 14-year-old girls missing, last seen in school uniforms in Pasir Ris

Police appeal for information on missing girls, aged 13 and 14 years old

The Singapore Police Force is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls who were last seen in the Pasir Ris area.

In a statement released on 28 April, police said both were last seen at about 12.05pm on 27 April in the vicinity of 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

13-year-old last seen wearing dark blue polo top

The first missing teen is 13-year-old Ms Daeng Nur’adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform — a dark blue polo top paired with a light blue skirt.

14-year-old last seen wearing white blouse

The second missing teen is 14-year-old Ms El Amrithanjali.

She was last seen in a white blouse and a light blue skirt, which is also believed to be her school uniform.

According to CNA, police data shows that the 1450 missing person reports were made last year, the highest since 2021.

Among these cases, youths alone made up 40% of these police appeals for information.

Public urged to come forward with information

Police have urged anyone with information on either teen’s whereabouts to come forward.

Members of the public can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via the i-Witness portal.

All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: Elderly man with dementia found dead in Marina East, had gone missing for 2 days

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Singapore Police Force.