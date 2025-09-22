Teen in China spends S$3K & 6 months to grow 1.4cm, ‘shrinks’ to original height in 2 weeks

Teen in China spends over S$3K on ‘height-boosting’ treatment, shrinks back to original height in 2 weeks

A 16-year-old boy in China forked out 16,700 yuan (approximately S$3,000) for a six-month “physical height-increase” programme — only to see the effects vanish within two weeks.

His father, Mr Huang, said the treatment began in February when his son was 165cm tall.

By August, after completing the programme, the teen measured 166.4cm. But just over 10 days later, he had ‘shrunk’ back to 165cm.

Stretching & knee stimulation sessions for teen to grow taller

The programme was carried out at an institution in Xiamen, Fujian province.

Each week, staff reportedly stretched the teen and used equipment to ‘stimulate’ his knees in hopes of encouraging growth.

Photos and videos online show children lying on tables while staff apply devices to their knees and the backs of their legs.

Charts tracking their height progression were also displayed.

Sadly for the teen, the money and effort spent on the programme proved futile.

Treatment ineffective, institute issues refund

After Mr Huang raised concerns about the results, the institute refunded the full sum, saying the boy was “too old” for the treatment to work.

The centre claimed its method was meant to stimulate knee bones to promote growth.

However, Dr Wu Xueyan, chief endocrinologist at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, said such forced stretching is not a scientific way to increase height.

He explained that while stretching might add half to one centimetre, the effect is only temporary — similar to how people measure slightly taller in the morning before their spine compresses during the day.

“Humans are not noodles. It is unscientific to stretch a person longer,” Dr Wu remarked, adding that exercise is a healthier way to promote growth as it boosts growth hormone levels.

Also read: University in Vietnam faces backlash after proposing minimum height requirement for students

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from QQ.