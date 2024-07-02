Thai teen regrets getting tattoos on his face, says he can’t work or get girlfriend

Thai teen regrets getting tattoos on his face

A 16-year-old teen in Thailand went viral on TikTok after sharing his regret regarding his decision to get tattoos on his face that make him resemble a Thai Yak or a Thai giant guardian, a mythological creature in Thai culture.

He revealed that he couldn’t find a job or get a girlfriend because of the tattoos and that people would usually hold a negative perception of him.

After the TikTok video went viral, a clinic in Bangkok offered to remove his tattoos free of charge, reported Thairath.

Can’t find a job or get a girlfriend because of tattoos on face

TikTok user @bestphasharapon posted a TikTok video in which the teen, named Phu, expressed his desire to get his face tattoos removed.

According to Thairath, Phu explained that he got his face tattoos when he was 14 after his friends asked him to get one with them. The tattoo cost him around 500 baht (S$18).

But after getting the tattoos, “life became more difficult” because he couldn’t land a job, get a girlfriend, or make new friends.

Phu mentioned that he applied for jobs when he was 15 but was rejected everywhere. He added that people would give him “bad looks” and female friends would assume that he was a bad person because of the tattoos.

During this dilemma, he was approached by a person in his village who invited him to make TikTok videos.

The videos brought him encouragement from people online.

Additionally, a clinic in Bangkok that had seen his viral videos contacted him and offered to remove his tattoos for free.

Tattoo removal to take 8 months

Phu promised to pursue a non-formal education and find a job after having his face tattoos removed.

He also warned other young teens not to have tattoos on their faces.

Despite being glad with the clinic’s offer, he expressed concerns about the expenses that he has to bear to commute to Bangkok.

The clinic informed Phu that the procedure would take eight months, requiring him to travel from Buriram, his village, to Bangkok eight times. Each procedure takes about two to three days, which means he would also have to pay for accommodation.

Also read: Thai Woman’s Eyebrow Tattooing Goes Awry, She Doesn’t Dare Leave Home For 1 Year



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bestphasharapon on TikTok, Thairath.