Thai Woman’s Eyebrow Tattooing Goes Awry, She Doesn’t Dare Leave Home For 1 Year

Botched Eyebrow Tattooing Session Leaves Thai Woman With 2 Extra Arches

Most people go for cosmetic treatments to beautify their facial features.

For this Thai woman, however, her nightmare began when an eyebrow tattoo artist left her with four eyebrows.

Furious, she demanded the artist rectify their mistake, which they promised to do so. However, they disappeared the day after and left her with two extra eyebrows etched in permanent ink.

Ashamed of the sight, the woman reportedly refused to leave her house for a year. Fortunately, a kind tattoo artist reached out to her and fixed them for free.

Eyebrow tattooing session for woman goes wrong

According to The Sun, Nipapron Meeking, 32, went to a clinic in the Rayong province of Eastern Thailand for a cosmetic tattooing session a year ago.

“I remember planning a trip with my friends and wanting new eyebrows to look pretty,” she said. “A friend suggested a shop for me.”

She reportedly paid S$57.73 (1,500 baht) for the procedure but soon realised the artist had tattooed two extra permanent eyebrows on her forehead.

“I looked in the mirror and was speechless,” she recalled.

Horrified by the sight, Ms Nipapron confronted the artist. They then promised to fix their mistake and remove the extra tattoos.

However, the shop closed down the day after, and Ms Nipapron was unable to contact them any further.

“I had a terrible time living with four eyebrows on my forehead,” she said. Insecure at the sight of the extra tattoos, she refused to leave her house for a year.

“I didn’t know what to do and mostly kept inside the house because it really affected my self-confidence,” she stated. “I also went to different artists but they could not fix it.”

Kind artist reaches out to offer assistance

Fortunately, a kind artist reached out to Ms Nipapron, offering to help with her troubling situation.

According to The Mirror, tattoo artist Pattawee Phumkasem, 32, wanted to provide his assistance after learning of her plight.

Though the procedure typically cost S$577.34 (15,000 baht), he was willing to render the service free of charge.

The artist has now removed Ms Nipapron’s tattooed eyebrows and will be able to restore them after three months.

“I will have to remove the old ink and wait for it to fade before outlining the new eyebrows,” he explained.

Ms Nipapron expressed her gratitude to Mr Pattawee, who helped her through such a tough period in her life.

“I had a terrible time living with four eyebrows on my forehead, but luckily I found this new tattoo artist,” she said. “With this new artist, I can finally live a normal life.”

Featured image adapted from The Sun.