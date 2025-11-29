Teen in M’sia slashes his father after getting scolded for skipping school

17-year-old arrested for slashing father after dispute in Kuala Lumpur

A 17-year-old student has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after allegedly attacking his 47-year-old father with a knife during a heated argument.

The incident occurred at the family’s home in Batu 4, Jalan Gombak, on the evening of 17 Nov.

Man hospitalised after son attacks him

According to Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail, the teenager landed blows on his father’s back and left arm.

The older man was hospitalised for his injuries.

The altercation reportedly began after the father scolded his son for skipping school.

According to local reports, the teen is sitting for his secondary school national examinations this year.

A source said that what started as an argument quickly escalated into violence.

Chief Lazim confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which relates to voluntarily causing hurt.

The teenager was taken into custody and remanded for three days.

