American teen charged for causing wildfire that could grow into the largest blaze in New Jersey state since 2007

19-year-old charged with arson after large wildfire in New Jersey state

A 19-year-old from New Jersey, USA, has been charged with arson after a wildfire broke out in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The wildfire, suspected to have been started by the teen, has burned through 15,000 acres of land.

Authorities warned that the wildfire could end up being the largest wildfire in the state in nearly two decades.

Teenager allegedly set wooden pallets ablaze & left scene without extinguishing fire

The suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Kling, is accused of setting fire to wooden pallets and leaving the scene without ensuring the flames were fully extinguished. Prosecutors alleged that this caused what is now known as the Jones Road Wildfire.

The blaze has destroyed at least one commercial building and triggered statewide emergency responses.

“Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire – and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished,” said the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

‘Soaking rainfall’ needed as flames rage on in New Jersey

The fire has been burning for 5 days at the time of this article. It was first reported on Tuesday (22 April) morning.

As of Friday (25 April) evening, the fire was about 60% contained.

However, officials say it would require “soaking rainfall” to fully extinguish the blaze.

State of emergency declared

Although the wildfire no longer poses an immediate threat to residential areas, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency on Wednesday (23 April).

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette warned the fire could surpass the state’s last major blaze — a wildfire in 2007 that consumed 17,000 acres.

Teen suspect held ahead of detention hearing

Kling, a resident of Ocean County, was taken into custody at the local police headquarters and is currently being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He faces charges of arson and aggravated arson — he faces up to 10 years’ jail if found guilty.

