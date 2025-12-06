Teen in M’sia swims through floodwaters to sit for exam, says he did it for his future

Teenager in Malaysia braves floodwaters to take national exam

Among other Asian countries, Malaysia has been facing deadly year-end storms and Kuala Lipis, Pahang, was one of the areas hit by rising waters.

However, this did not stop a determined teenager from Kampung Kuala Kechau from pursuing his future.

In an effort to return to his dormitory and prepare for a national exam, 17-year-old Haziq Hazwan Yusoff swam through the floodwaters.

A TikTok video posted on 1 Dec showed him swimming through shoulder-deep water while pushing a black plastic container, which is believed to have held his school bag.

Meanwhile, his father can be seen swimming ahead of him, guiding him through the main road that led to town.

42-year-old father Yusoff Mat Dakim later shared that his son managed to safely reach his dormitory.

“It was not the fault of the school authorities or anyone else for not helping; the road here is very difficult to bring a boat to. I even have my own boat, but I could not bring it here,” added Mr Yusoff.

Student viewed the situation as a test

Haziq later told Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro that he viewed the situation as a test.

He explained that he and his father swam through the flood because the area could not be accessed by boat.

“Our house was almost submerged due to the flood, so that is why we had to leave for the dormitory earlier,” said Haziq.

He added that they completed the last leg of their journey by car, which his father had parked at a higher place.

“I hope all SPM candidates who are in the same situation remain steadfast, as perhaps this challenge will be the key to success for all of us,” said the 17-year-old student, who is aiming for 9As in his national examinations.

Father says they were both confident about pushing through the flood

Haziq’s father, Mr Yusoff, said he never thought to ask for help because he was busy saving belongings inside the house beforehand.

“I needed to send my child to the dormitory, so we just pushed through the flood,” said the 42-year-old man, who added that they were both confident swimmers.

The Pahang State Education Department (JPN Pahang) also confirmed that Haziq has arrived safely at the dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Lanar and is ready to sit for the examination with other candidates.

