Teens brawl in middle of basketball court in S’pore before being separated by onlookers

Onlookers at a basketball court witnessed a hook shot of a different kind.

By - 7 Feb 2026, 10:04 am

Two teens brawl in the middle of a basketball court in Singapore, eventually separated by onlookers

A heated confrontation at a basketball court in Singapore turned aggressive after two teens were filmed trading punches and kicks at each other.

Eventually, onlookers attempted to separate the pair.

After being separated, the two males continued arguing before the video cuts off.

The short clip was posted on the sgfollowsall Telegram channel on Friday (6 Feb).

Punches and kicks thrown

Initially, the pair can be seen exchanging words and arguing at a distance.

The reasons behind their altercation are unclear.

Midway through their feud, one of the teens can be heard challenging the other, saying: “Come lah, you come lah!”

This sparks off the fight, with the provoked individual throwing a left hook.

Both parties then deliver a flurry of punches and kicks, with many onlookers surrounding the pair.

Eventually, a few men step in to break the fight, but the two teens continue their war of words.

The video then cuts off, with the pair still engaged in a heated conversation.

Netizens react to the fight

One netizen praised both teens for backing up their talk, as well as onlookers for stepping in to stop the fight.

However, another was less impressed.

One netizen claimed that the fight was similar to the one in the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen between Gojo and Sukuna.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Telegram.

