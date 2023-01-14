Fight Breaks Out Between Teenagers At Boon Keng Basketball Court On 13 Jan

Recently, footage of teenagers breaking off into several fights at a basketball court in Boon Keng began circulating online.

In the two-minute video, a group of alleged students were filmed getting into fistfights.

After a student reeled away in pain, an argument ensued, followed by yet another series of fights.

Schoolboy reels away in pain in the first fight

The video first made waves on Facebook, depicting a fight at a basketball court in Boon Keng.

In the first few seconds, a boy in white has his fists up against another boy clad in all black.

The two exchange blows before the boy in black landed a kick to the side of the boy in white’s body.

The victim of the kick then reels away in pain before another teenager comes into the picture and shoves the kicker away.

Seeing as there’s ‘outside interference’, a boy in denim shorts comes rushing in, questioning why someone else is getting involved.

He then gets into a shouting match with one of the onlookers as they discuss anyone else’s involvement in the fight.

Several fights break out after teen lands low blow

At this point, the camera pans right to another scuffle as a teen in a hoodie takes a shot at one of the boys.

He then manages to land another fist to the face before the same boy in white comes for a kick.

Seemingly annoyed with the low blow, another boy in blue comes running in to join the fight.

After unsuccessfully charging in, all hell breaks loose as the boy in denim shorts joins in on the action.

Older teen fights boy in denim shorts & questions his involvement

Before he could land a successful punch, a seemingly older teen in a bright green t-shirt comes for the boy in denim shorts.

They exchange blows as two fights now occur simultaneously.

Seeing the madness, a voice behind the camera starts to narrate the teen in green’s moves, shouting, “Punching air!”

The two continue having a go at each other before they puff out. The teen in green takes the opportunity to ask why the boy in denim shorts chose to get involved.

He then says in Malay that this was an issue for small kids and that they didn’t have to get involved.

The video ends with no resolution to both fights.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement. We’ll update the article if they get back.

