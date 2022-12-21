Teens Eat On Outram Park MRT Stairs, Fellow Commuters Urged To Inform Station Staff

Picture Of 4 Teens Eating On Outram Park MRT Stairs Alarms Netizens

Although most Covid-19 restrictions have eased by now, there are still infections going around in Singapore.

As such, it’s not surprising that a picture of four teenagers sitting on the steps of Outram Park MRT Station went viral for the wrong reasons.

In addition to having their masks off, the group of youth were also seen chatting and eating out in the open.

The sight has alarmed many netizens, a couple of whom urged surrounding commuters to report them to nearby staff.

4 teens go viral for sitting and eating at Outram Park MRT Station

On 18 Dec, a netizen posted a picture of the sight to the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page.

According to the OP, they had passed through Outram Park MRT Station on the way home.

It was then that they spotted four teenagers sitting at the steps of the station, blocking the entire path.

To make matters worse, the teenagers were not wearing their masks while they ate and chatted on the staircase.

“Please remember that eating and drinking is not allowed in stations or on public transport,” the OP stressed.

Netizens urge commuters to report them

The post has since gone viral with over 1,000 comments by netizens perturbed by the teenagers’ actions.

Several users urged commuters to report them to the station staff and their schools.

Another netizen also stated that the staircases should be kept clear in case of emergencies.

A few users additionally noted that this was not a unique incident.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder for the teenagers to be more aware of their actions in the future.

