2 S’porean teens charged after ex-schoolmate was deceived into doing degrading acts online

Two Singaporean teenagers have been charged in court with multiple offences after their former schoolmate was deceived by one of them into performing humiliating and degrading acts online.

These acts included soaking his genitals in chilli oil and drinking his own urine, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

One of the teens tricked ex-schoolmate into performing degrading acts

The first teenager is accused of committing offences over more than a year.

From February to December 2023, he allegedly tricked the victim into believing he was communicating with a woman over Instagram.

He then persuaded him to send gift cards and S$390 in cash, as well as perform seven degrading acts, namely:

soaking his genitals in a bowl of chilli oil for two minutes

rubbing salt onto his genitals

consuming his own urine

performing a sexual act in front of a camera

playing football naked

cutting and burning his hair with a lighter

eating butter, cheese and chilli padi

The accused also allegedly distributed the victim’s intimate recordings — knowing that this would humiliate him.

S’porean teenagers allegedly conspired to extort cash from ex-schoolmate

In July 2023, the first teenager allegedly conspired with the second teenager to extort S$2,450 from the victim.

They did this by threatening to distribute videos of him performing a sexual act.

Lastly, in May 2024, the pair allegedly deceived the victim again, causing him to believe a gang leader was demanding money from him.

This allegedly resulted in the victim giving them S$300.

1st teenager faces 4 charges, 2nd teenager faces 2 charges

On Wednesday (18 June), the court handed the first teenager four charges:

distributing intimate recordings

cheating

cheating and inducing dishonest delivery of property

extortion

The last two offences were allegedly committed in conspiracy with the second teenager, according to CNA.

The second teenager faces two charges — of conspiring in the extortion, and conspiring in the cheating related to the “gang leader” story.

Both accused teenagers, as well as the victim, cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed by the court.

1st teen may plead not guilty

After being charged, the first teenager reportedly indicated to the court that he was not guilty.

His case was then adjourned to 16 July so his lawyer can make representations.

Meanwhile, his co-accused indicated his intention to plead guilty and is expected to do so on 30 July.

The pair were both offered bail on conditions that include:

they continue to attend school

they resides with their parents

they are electronically tagged

All offences carry jail terms

According to the Penal Code 1891, distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images or recordings carries up to five years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

Cheating carries up to three years’ jail and/or a fine.

Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property may result in up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine.

Extortion carries a jail term of between two and seven years, with caning.

