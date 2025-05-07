2 teens in India beaten to death after fight over who got first tandoori roti at wedding

Two teens in India die after fight over who gets tandoori roti first at wedding

What was meant to be a night of celebration turned tragic when a simple argument over who got to eat tandoori roti first at a wedding escalated into a deadly attack, leaving two teenage boys dead.

According to The Times of India, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday (4 May), after a verbal dispute broke out between two teens — aged 17 and 18 — and a group of men at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh.

Wedding roti turned deadly

The teens, who were students attending the wedding, had been queuing at the tandoor counter around 11.45pm the night before, waiting for roti, when a few men joined the line.

While waiting, a couple of men joined them before the two parties got into a verbal argument.

Witnesses told police the quarrel turned aggressive, with both sides exchanging heated words. The men allegedly felt disrespected by the teens and left the venue enraged.

At about 1am, the group of men — now armed with iron rods and hockey sticks — tracked the teens down as they left on their motorbikes.

According to News18, they ambushed the teens, knocked them off their bikes, and launched a brutal assault.

Locals who stumbled upon the horrific scene found the teens lying unconscious on the ground, their bikes smashed. An ambulance was called immediately, but both victims tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Attackers arrested

Speaking to reporters, the father of one of the victims said: “All of this because of a few roti?”

He has since lodged a police report against 13 people — eight of whom have been named, and five unidentified.

Police have arrested three suspects so far and are actively searching for the remaining individuals.

Investigations are ongoing.

