11 TEL Stations Opening In Stage 3 Include Stevens, Orchard & Shenton Way

Since 2020, stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) have progressively commenced operations, connecting residents in northern Singapore to other areas down south.

As of Mar 2022, 9 TEL stations are currently in operation.

In the second half of 2022, 11 more TEL stations are slated to commence service in areas such as Stevens, Orchard, and Shenton Way.

The new stations will directly connect the North to many destinations in the central region, including the Central Business District (CBD).

11 TEL stations to open in second half of 2022

During the Transport Ministry’s Committee of Supply (COS) debate on Wednesday (9 Mar), Minister S Iswaran said 11 TEL stations will begin operations in the second half of 2022.

The stations opening in TEL stage 3 are:

Stevens

Napier

Orchard Boulevard

Orchard

Great World

Havelock

Outram Park

Maxwell

Shenton Way

Marina Bay

Gardens by the Bay

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant and Marina South will open at a later date in conjunction with the completion of other developments in the areas.

Source

Minister Iswaran said residents in the North can travel directly to many destinations in the city and enjoy “significantly shortened travel times” with the completion of the new stations.

When the entire line is fully operational, he estimated that more than 240,000 households would be within a 10-minute walk away from a TEL station.

Jurong Region Line to open from 2027

Minister Iswaran also gave updates on other upcoming train lines, including the Jurong Region Line (JRL) and Cross Island Line (CRL).

From 2027, 24 stations along the JRL are expected to be completed and will serve north-western estates like Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, and Tengah.

Meanwhile, the CRL is expected to be completed in various stages from 2030.

While details on the first stage of the CRL had been revealed, information on the second stage will be shared later this year.

However, Minister Iswaran offered a teaser—the second stage will comprise stations in the west, including in areas like Turf City, Clementi, and Jurong Lake District.

In 2026, 3 stations will also be added to the Circle Line between HarbourFront and Marina Bay Stations:

Keppel

Cantonment

Prince Edward Road

This development will ‘close the loop’ for the Circle Line, as the railway tracks would finally form the titular shape of the service.

Source

Ensuring public transport system is inclusive

In addition to the new stations, our public transport system will also undergo changes to make it more inclusive.

These include building new facilities, such as Baby Care Rooms, and tools that will help commuters who are deaf and those who are hard-of-hearing.

By the end of this year, all public transport nodes will also be listed as Dementia Go-To Points, staffed by trained employees who can help reunite dementia patients with their caregivers.

Making Singapore more connected, one MRT line at a time

Despite being a small nation, Singapore’s fast pace requires residents to travel between places quickly.

Hence, having new stations and MRT lines would make it more convenient for residents to travel using public transport.

Thanks to LTA’s efforts, we can look forward to seeing Singapore become a more connected city.

Featured image by MS News.